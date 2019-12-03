Ex-Pak President Musharraf admitted to hospital

Former Pakistan president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was on Monday admitted to a hospital in Dubai due to serious health issues.As per medical reports, Musharraf is suffering from cardiac problem and having blood pressure issue, Pakistan Today reported.

Since 2016, Musharraf has been living in a self-imposed exile in Dubai for “seeking medical treatment” and has not returned to the country since. He is wanted by authorities in connection to the high treason case filed against him.Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) stopped the special court from announcing the verdict in the matter. The order came before a special court was scheduled to announce the verdict on the basis of the available record.