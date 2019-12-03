Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has rised against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the market was in positive trend over the monetary policy decision to be taken by Reserve bank of India on Thursday.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.66 against the US dollar and then rised to 71.58 against the US currency registering a gain of 8 paise over its last close. The Indian rupee settled at 71.66 against the US dollar on Monday.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies rose to 0.05% to 97.90.