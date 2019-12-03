Free 48 GB Data offer announced for customers by telecom companies

A telecom service providing company in UAE has announced a special offer for the 48th National Day.Du, the telecom service provider in UAE has announced a special offer that gives free 48 GB mobile data for 48 hours – starting from December 2 to 3, 2019.

The free mobile data, free high speed WiFi and freeview documentary is for Emirati postpaid and prepaid customers.

To avail the free 48 GB national data offer, Emirati customers need to dialling *055*48# between December 1 and 3.

Get up to 10 times faster free WiFi across all WiFi UAE hotspots, including RTA taxis, from December 2 to 3.

To avail free WiFi:

. Make sure the WiFi on your device is switched on. Then, select the ‘@WiFi UAE from du’ network. Now, open your browser and you’ll be directed to the WiFi page. Then, simply select WiFi UAE Free and follow the steps below:

. Enter your UAE mobile number.

. Complete a mandatory online registration form, which you only have to do once.

. WiFi PIN SMS will be sent.

. Enter the WiFi PIN and click ‘Continue’.