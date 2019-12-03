“Govt can’t privatise public assets”,says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) on Tuesday said public assets were owned by the public and the government, as “mere managers”, could not privatise those.Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said no permission was given by the people of the country to the government to privatise any assets.

“Owners of public assets and the PSUs are the people. Government’s as they come and go act as mere managers. No manager can sell the properties without the approval of the owners – “we the people”. Owners have not given permission. Stop privatisation of public assets (sic),” he said in a tweet.The Left leader further said the steady economic decline in all sectors was ruining the lives of people.