HP launches Chromebook x360 in India: Price and Features

HP has launched two new laptops to its Chromebook x360 range in India. These are the 12-inch and 14-inch variants which offer Google’s extended ecosystem and feature a premium finish with a fan-less design, packed in a 360-degree convertible form factor.

The new Chromebooks join the company’s existing 14-inch models which were announced earlier in August this year. HP’s Chromebook x360 12″ and 14″ are powered by Intel Gemini Lake processors with dual-core CPU and feature an HD+ touchscreen. The screen is surrounded by narrow bezels except for the relatively wide bottom bezel.

Mr. Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said, “The millennials and Gen Z users want Chromebooks that are not only simple, secure, have long battery life and better storage but also have high quality in terms of design, speed and performance. With the new Chromebook 12” and 14” HP is leading the innovation in the segment with differentiated designs and superior features, tailored to suit the computing needs of the modern users.”

The laptop has stereo speakers and the audio has been tuned by B&O for an immersive listening experience. Moreover, the new Chromebook 12″ and 14″ comes pre-loaded with Google Assistant, Play Store and Google One service.

Additionally, HP is offering 100GB of storage as an annual Google One subscription and users can expand the storage by up to 256GB. HP claims that both the Chromebooks can provide up to 11 hours worth of battery life on a single charge.

HP Chromebook x360 12-inch is priced at Rs 29,990 while the 14-inch variant will sell for Rs 34,990. HP is also offering an optional stylus for the Chromebook x360 at Rs 3,999.