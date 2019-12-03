 ‘Hridayam’: Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Pranav Mohanlal-Kalyani Priyadarshan film announced with a Mohanlal touch

Multi-talented Vineeth Sreenivasan has announced his new film starring Pranav Mohanlal. The film will be penned and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran will play the female lead in the film.

The film marks the return of Merryland Cinemas to the malayalam film industry after a gap of long 40 years. Visakh Subramanian. The film will hit screens on Onam 2020.

The announcement film was done by Mohanlal and Vineeth Sreenivasan through their official Facebook page. Both Vineeth and Mohanlal shared a beautiful handwritten written page announcing the film. Now Kalyani Priyadarshan has revelaed that it was written by Mohanlal itself.