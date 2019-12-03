Indian Navy drives away ‘suspicious’ Chinese ‘spy’ vessel

The Indian Navy has drove away a suspicious chinese vessel which is supposed to be a spy vessel from Indian waters on Tuesday. The vessel was in the Indian waters near Port Blair in Andaman islands.The Chinese research ship named ‘Shi Yan 1’ was found in the Indian waters.

It is reported that the Chinese vessel was carrying out research in the India sea in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone near port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar islands. After finding the vessel the Indian Navy sent a warship to monitor its activities. The Indian Navy warship signalled to move out of the Indian waters.

As per the international law, foreign nations are not allowed to carry out research activities in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).