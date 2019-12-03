Indian students killed in US hit and run case

Two Indian students lost their lives when the Nissan Sentra they were driving collided with a GMC Taurus in the US state of Tennessee. The GMC Taurus truck driver David, after the accident, fled the scene but later surrendered at the police station.

The accident took place on Thanksgiving Day on November 28 and the victims were identified as Vybhav Gospisetty, 26, and Judy Stanley Pinheiro, 23, who were both Indian graduate students at the Tennessee State University, the Knoxville-based WVLT-TV said in a report. Police said the truck hit the passenger side of the car as it was driving north.

The car was sent off the east side of the road, through a fence and into a tree on Walmart property, according to the WVLT-TV report. Witnesses told police that the GMC was speeding and ran the red light at the intersection. The university also released a statement, saying: “The Tennessee State University family is mourning the loss of two students killed in an auto accident on Thanksgiving night. Judy Stanley, 23, and Vybhav Gopisetty, 26, were both graduate students from India pursuing food science degrees in the College of Agriculture. Stanley was seeking a master’s, and Gopisetty a doctorate.”