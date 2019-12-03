Jio launches All-in-One prepaid recharge plans

Jio has introduced a new Rs. 444 x 4 all-in-one plan, or the Rs. 1,776 prepaid plan that offers a total validity of 336 days, and all of the benefits of the existing Rs. 444 plan. The Rs. 1,776 prepaid plan is nothing but four times the recharge of the Rs. 444 plan in one go, offering the same benefits for a longer duration.

The Reliance Jio Rs. 444 x 4 all-in-one plan offers the ability to recharge in advance for a whole year. By paying Rs. 1,776 in one go, you get to do a Rs. 444 prepaid plan recharge four times over, resulting in an extended validity of 336 days (84 x 4). The benefits remain the same, which means he subscribers will get unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 4,000 total minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls, 2GB data FUP per day , 100 SMS messages per day, complimentary access to Jio apps. These benefits are offered for four cycles of 84 days i.e. 336 days without any interruption.