Man arrested for raping 70-year-old woman

UP police arrested a man for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman under Anpara police station limits of Sonbhadra district.The crime occurred on December 1, following which the police registered a case and arrested the accused one Ram Kishan.

Sharing details of the horrifying case, Circle Officer said, “The FIR was registered as soon as we got the information. The accused has been arrested. The woman is under treatment.” On Monday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had cornered Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of crime against women and had said that ‘women and daughters are not safe under BJP rule’.