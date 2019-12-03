Man jumps infront of Defense minister Rajnath Singh’s convoy, Commandos flung to action

A man who was standing by the sidelines of the road near Vijay Chowk while defense minister Rajnath Singh’s convoy was passing suddenly startled everyone when he jumped in front of the minister’s car. The police froze as the man reached closer to the defense minister’s car when the commandos flung to action.

The man was hurled and pinned to the ground at the blink of an eye and the situation was contained. According to the police, the incident took place around 1 pm, when the man, who was standing on the roadside, rushed towards the minister’s car. The 35-year-old (name withheld) hails from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Police spokesperson, Anil Mittal said, that during the preliminary inquiry the man seemed to be mentally unfit. “He claims that he wanted to get his name on his Aadhaar card changed. He is being jointly interrogated by police and intelligence officials,” Mittal said. The man lives in a railway station for the past few days. Police are conducting an investigation to know the whereabouts of the man and his relatives.