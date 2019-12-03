Muslim bodies’ lawyer Rajeev Dhavan sacked from Ayodhya Case

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan was ‘sacked’ from the case. The senior advocate took to Facebook to post about the decision. “Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR (Advocate on record) Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the ‘sacking’ without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case,” Dhavan said in a short Facebook post.

Dhavan alleged that Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani was spreading rumours about his health. “I have been informed that Mr Madani has indicated that I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense. He has a right to instruct his lawyer AOR Ejaz Maqbool to sack me which he did on instructions. But the reason being floated is malicious and untrue.”

The Supreme Court in its verdict had said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

However, not just the Jamiat, even the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said a review petition will be filed before December 9.