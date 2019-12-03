New traffic rule, fine to come into effect in UAE

A new traffic rule and fine for violators has been come into effect UAE from December. As per the new rule the right lane on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz street in Abu Dhabi will be blocked for drivers.

The right lane on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz street in Abu Dhabi will be designated for emergency vehicles, public transport buses and taxis only. The rule applies to vehicles going to both directions on the street.

The violators of the rule will be fined Dh.400.