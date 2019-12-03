Salman khan cleared of all criminal cases against him over ‘Loveyatri’

In an order passed last week, the Supreme Court ruled that all FIRs/ criminal complaints registered against Salman Khan in connection with his movie ‘Loveyatri’ are canceled.

Salman Khan who is also the producer of the movie moved to Supreme Court after several right-wing organizations lodged criminal cases against him citing the previous name of the movie ‘Loveratri’ hurt their religious sentiments. They argued that the name rhymes similar to the Hindu festival of ‘Navratri’.Sensing the backlash the name was subsequently changed to ‘Loveyatri’.

Salman Khan argued that the Central Board of film certification had cleared the movie for release and criminal law should not be slapped on any individual weighing only on perceptions of individuals. The SC judges observed that the movie has been released and is being displayed across the country since October 5 last year. It, therefore, proceeded to quash the criminal cases instituted against Khan in connection with the film.

“All FIRs/criminal complaint(s) registered/filed against the petitioner in connection with the subject film shall be deemed to have been quashed in terms of this order,” the court said.