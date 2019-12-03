Saudi King’s brother passed away

A member of the Saudi royal family passed away. The Saudi Royal Court has announced this.
As per the Saudi Royal Court’s announcement a senior member of the Saudi Royal family has passed away. Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the brother of Saudi King has passed away on Monday.
???? ?????? ???? ?? ????????? ?? ????.#???_???????? #???????? pic.twitter.com/aNryI3fMp2
— ??? ???????? (@UAE_BARQ) December 2, 2019
The funeral prayer will be held on December 3, Tuesday after Isha prayers at Makkah;s Grand mosque.
#???? #???????_?????? : ???? ???? ????? ?????? ?????? ???? ?? ????????? ?? ????? ?????? ???? ? ?? ??? ???? ? ??? ???? ?????? ???? ?? ???????? ??????? ?????? ?? ??? ???????.#??? pic.twitter.com/d7xYmlbL6U
— ??? ??????? ??????? (@spagov) December 2, 2019
