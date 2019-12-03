Shilpa Shetty’s new photos shows that her age is in ‘reverse gear’ : See pics

Former Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s new photos prove that the age of actress is going on a reverse gear. The latest photoshoot of the actress has stunned everybody as Shilpa looks untouched by ageing.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra known for her work in Hindi films, in addition to Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films.

Shilpa Shetty made her acting debut with Baazigar which was released in 1993. Then she played a dual role in the action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari released in 1994. Both the films were commercial successes.

Shetty became a global figure after winning the 2007 British reality television series Celebrity Big Brother 5, with 63% of the final vote, following an international racism controversy. Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009, with whom she has a son.