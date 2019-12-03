South Asian Games: Indian athletes win 4 medals including gold

In sports, Indian athletes has won four medals including a gold in the South Asian Games at kathmandu in Nepal.

The Indian athletes has grabbed gold and silver medals in the men’s 1500 meter race and also silver and bronze medals in the women’s 1500 meter race.

Ajay Kumar Saro won the gold medal in the 1500 meter race with a timing of 3.54.18 seconds and India’s Ajeet Kumar bagged the silver medal in the event by clocking 3.57.18 seconds. Nepal’s Tanka karki won the bronze medal in the event.

In the women’s 1500 meter race India’s Chanda won the silver medal with a timing of 4.34.51 seconds and Chitra Palakeezh of Indian won the bronze medal with a timing of 4.35.46.

Till now the Indian athletes had bagged 21 medals including 6 gold, 11 silver and 4 bronze. India is in the second position in the medal tally. The hosts Nepal is in the top position with 28 medals.