Taapsee Pannu to play the role of women cricketer Mithali Raj

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has confirmed that she will play the role of Mithali Raj, the women cricketer in the biopic. A biopic named “Shabaash Mithu”, on Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj has been announced earlier.

“Shabaash Mithu” will be directed by Rahul Dholakia who earlier directed Sharukh Khan starreer “Raees”. The film is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios.

“I don’t think I want to trade this place with anyone else right now. She has always been brave and strong to back truth and her idols, and that is the connect I feel with her. The way she changed the way women’s cricket is perceived and seen in India is truly a story worth telling,” said Tapsee in a statement.

“I have always stood for and voiced my opinion for equal opportunity for women not just in cricket but across all fields. I want to thank Ajit Andhare and Viacom18 Studios for not just bringing alive my story on screen but also for giving me a bigger platform to be able to reach out to young women who dare to dream,” said Indian cricketer Mithali Raj about the project.