UAE National Day: 30 discount announced on these fines: Details inside

The Department of Public Works in Ras Al Khaimah has offered a 30% discount on all fines imposed for environmental violations ahead of 48th UAE national Day. Ahmad Al Hammadi, the director general of the department has announced the discounts.

The discounts can be availed till the end of the year. The discount is applicable on all violations registered before the launch of this initiative. But this scheme is not applicable to heavy truck drivers nabbed while escaping from the weigh stations.

From the beginning of this year around 11,373 tickets against a host of environmental violations has been given across the emirate.