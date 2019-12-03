US First lady Melania posts nationalistic Chistmas decorations at White House, Trump fans gets’Wow’ed

First lady Melania Trump posted a short clip showing the White House Christmas decorations Monday morning, declaring this year’s theme to be “The Spirit of America.”The Christmas decorations were full of US national flags amidst light studded Christmas trees, tinsel, bobbles and glitters while the room was decorated with red roses and a decorated cardboard replica of the White House.

She took to her official twitter handle @FLOTUS and wrote: “The Spirit of America is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!”

The post got 19.2 K retweets 69.7 K and 700 views. While Trump fans described the post as awesome his critics blamed the post for wasting taxpayers’ money just for a patriotic gimmick with no relation to the spirit of Christmas. “How much taxpayer money is spent on these videos? Seriously, as someone who understands the cost of the production of these (lights, cameras, crew, editing)… and wondering the necessity of them… what is it costing the #AmericanTaxpayerWaste.”