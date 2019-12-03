US to decide whether to receive ‘Christmas gift from N.Korea:

North Korea on Tuesday exerted pressure on the US saying the Trump administration is running out of time to salvage nuclear negotiations, saying it’s entirely up to the United States to choose what “Christmas gift” it gets from the North.

The coercive statement is issued by a senior diplomat says N.Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s deadline for a mutually acceptable term is open for the US till the approaching year-end and could be a ‘Christmas gift’ for America from N.Korea.

Negotiations have faltered since a February summit between Kim and President Donald Trump broke down after the U.S. rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.Working-level talks held in Sweden in October broke down over what the North Koreans described as the Americans’ “old stance and attitude.”

It must be noted that Kim Jong Un had banned Christmas in N.Korea despite a constitutional right for religious freedom. He made an announcement last year, that gatherings and booze parties are also prohibited on Christmas eve, demanding N.Koreans to pay tribute to her grandmother who died on December 24.