Veterinarian’s rape accused served mutton curry in Telangana jail

The accused in the Hyderbad Veterinarian’s gangrape and murder case were served dal rice in lunch, while they were provided with mutton curry with rice in dinner. All the four spent their first night without sleep, the reports said. The four were constantly under watch.

The gangrape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor has sparked huge protests in Telangana along with massive outrage across the country. Three policemen have also been suspended for negligence.

The accused had deliberately punctured the tyre of the woman’s two-wheeler after they saw her parking her two-wheeler at the toll plaza.

When the vet arrived near her scooty, they offered her help. Soon after, they forced her into a bush and switched her phone off. As the woman kept screaming for help, the men forced whiskey down into her mouth to silence her.

They took turns to rape her till she fell unconscious. When she started coming back to her senses, the men smothered her to death.

Meanwhile, the families of the accused have said they should be punished for their act. The family of one of the accused even said he was not taking work since some days due to ill health.

The mother of another accused Siva also said any appropriate punishment should be given to him for his crime. You do anything. God only knows, she said.

The parents of the first accused Mohammad said their son had come home on the night (November 28) and told them that an accident had happened.

“You do anything (award punishment) to him,” a wailing mother of Mohammad said.

The vet had stopped at the toll plaza to visit a dermatologist when she was noticed by the four, who were consuming alcohol in a lorry. They further hatched a plan to rape her and punctured the tyre of her scooty.

The father of the deceased, meanwhile, has accused the police of wasting crucial time as they asked him to visit another police station stating the incident does not fall under their jurisdiction. It was only after 3 am that the constables at the police station launched a manual hunt to trace his missing daughter.

The charred body the young vet was recovered from under a flyover in the vicinity.