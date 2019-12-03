Weather Alert: Heavy rain fall predicted in Kerala; Alert issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Kerala. The IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Malappuram district. The weather forecasting agency has also issued alert in areas prone to landslides.

The IND has issued an yellow warning in Idukki, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts. An Orange alert is issued in Malappuram district.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning to all living in landslide prone areas. The IMD has informed that the cyclone formed near Lakhadweep will be intensified with in 24 hours.