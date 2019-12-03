Yahoo India announces ‘Blockbusters of the decade’, style icon and most searched celebrity: Check it out

Yahoo India has announced the blockbuster films of the decade. The search engine has also announced style icon and most searched celebrity on internet. The Yahoo India has released its Decade in Review report recently.

The sports drama film ‘Dangal’ directed by Nitesh Tiwari has been named as the top of the list of blockbusters of the decade. The Aamir Khan film has collected more than Rs.2000 crore.

Dangal is followed by ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘PK’ of Aamir Khan. Other films in the list of top 10 blockbusters are Sultan, Tiger Zinda hai, Dhoom 3, Sanju, War, Chennai Express and babangg.

Salman Khan is most searched male celebrity followed by Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Sunny Leone is the most searched female celebrity. She is followed by Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Hritik Roshan is the male style icon and Sarah Ali Khan is the female style icon.