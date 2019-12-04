23 killed in LPG tanker blast

At least 23 people including several Indians were killed and 130 others were injured in an LPG tanker blast in a ceramic factory in African country Sudan. The Indian Embassy in Sudan has confirmed that many Indians has killed in the blast and did not mentioned the number of casualties.
” So far reports suggests that there are several casualties and injuries including among Indian workers”, said Indian embassy in a statement.
Around 50 Indian workers were employed in the factory.
