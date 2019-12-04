60-year-old man arrested for  raping 6-year-old girl

The Mumbai police has arrested a man aged 60 for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl. The shocking incident was reported from Kurla in Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Abdul Hamid Bahadur Ansari, a grocery shop owner in Kurla west.

Maharashtra: A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Kurla area of Mumbai. Police have registered a case and the accused has been arrested. — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

As per the police Ansari was molesting the girl from December 1. He always lured the girl by giving chocolates and take her to the inside of the shop and molested her.

The parents of the girl came to know about the incident after the girl complained about stomach pain and told her about the incident. The parents lodged a complaint with the police.

Police has registered a FIR under section 3706 of the IPC and section 4 of POCSO Act.