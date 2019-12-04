629 Pakistani Christian girls sold as brides to China : Report

629 girls and women from across Pakistan who were sold as brides to Chinese men and taken to China. The list, obtained by The Associated Press, was compiled by Pakistani investigators determined to break up trafficking networks exploiting the country’s poor and vulnerable.

However, ever since the investigation on the illegal women trafficking started, the nefarious activities on the same account have at least visibly ground to a halt due to the pressure from Pakistani government officials who are worried that it might hurt Islamabad’s deep ties with Beijing.

In October, a court in Faisalabad acquitted 31 Chinese nationals charged in connection with trafficking after several women interviewed by police refused to testify against them, saying they were threatened or bribed into silence.

He further said that the government officials are paying no heed to such cases and when asked about the complaints he said that Pakistan’s interior and foreign ministries refused to comment on the issue.

Not only this, but the Pakistani media has also been told to curb the reporting on trafficking issues.Talking on the condition of anonymity, one official said that no one is doing anything to help these girls.Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it was unaware of the list.