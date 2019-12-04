Bhima-Koregaon Violence Case: Maharashtra government to drop cases against activists

The newly formed Maharashtra government will likely drop the cases filed against Dalit activists and others in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. This demand has been raised by Nationalist Congress party (NCP) and others who support the tri-party alliance government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

The Bhima-Koregaon case is related to violence that occurred in Pune on 1, January, 2018. On the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, a large number of Dalit activists gathered near the memorial and during the celebration a caste based violence broke out in which a youth was killed. Maharashtra police has booked around 152 people in 58 cases.

Noted activists like Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferriera and Veena Gonsalves were among those arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence. The police has accused that they have connection with Maoist groups. Their bail applications were rejected by Mumbai High Court.