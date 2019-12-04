Bollywood superstar to act in ‘Kaithi’ Hindi remake

The Tamil movie ‘kaithi’ released on Diwali has received critical acclaim and was a blockbuster at box-office. The film has entered the prestigious 100 crore club.

Lokesh Kanagaraj who helmed the movie has made it clear that a sequel of the movie will come soon. Kaithi was one of the biggest hit of karthi.

Now the buzz is about the Hindi remake of the movie. Some media reported that Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has approached Lokesh kanakaraj for directing the Hindi remake of the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy shooting his new film titled Thalapathy 64′ starring Vijay. It is reported that the Hindi remake of the film will be announced officially sson.

Ajay Devgan’s new film ‘Tanhaji: The unsung warrior’ is getting ready for release. Ajay is busy in the promotion of the film.