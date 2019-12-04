Cyclone ‘Amban’ to be formed in Arabian sea in next 12 hours: Heavy rain to follow

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has informed that a cyclone named ‘Amban’ will be formed in the Arabian Sea in the next 12 hours. The low-pressure that is situated in the Arabian sea will intensify and form into a cyclone. The low-pressure is situated around 440 km away from Goa and 600 km away from Mumbai coast.

Goa, Lakshadweep and Maharashtra will likely get heavy to extremely heavy rain as an effect of cyclone formation. Amban is the ninth cyclone formed in Arabian sea this year.

A private weather forecasting agency ‘Skymet’ has predicted that there is a chance for rain and lightening in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala.