Dubai airport releases list of items banned in luggage

The Dubai police has released a list of items which are banned to carry when flying from Dubai airports. The list includes 13 items. These items should not be put in your checked baggage.

1. Hoverboards or smart balance wheels

2. Chemicals

3. Large metallic items

4. Compressed gas cylinders

5. Car spare parts

6.Batteries

7. Flammable liquids

8. Power banks

9. Lithium batteries

10.Torch lights

11.Liquids in large quantities

12. E-Cigarettes

13. Large amount of gold, precious items and cash