Dubai airport releases list of items banned in luggage

The Dubai police has released a list of items which are banned to carry when flying from Dubai airports. The list includes 13 items. These items should not be put in your checked baggage.
???? ???? ???? ????… ???? ??? ?????? ???? ?? ????? ????? ??? ??? ??????? ?? ?? ?????? ???????#????_???#?????_???????#??????_?????_?????_????? pic.twitter.com/FNVRX2on93
— Dubai Police???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 4, 2019
1. Hoverboards or smart balance wheels
2. Chemicals
3. Large metallic items
4. Compressed gas cylinders
5. Car spare parts
6.Batteries
7. Flammable liquids
8. Power banks
9. Lithium batteries
10.Torch lights
11.Liquids in large quantities
12. E-Cigarettes
13. Large amount of gold, precious items and cash
What Not to Pack in your checked baggage for happier travels?#DubaiPolice#SmartSecureTogether#YourSecurityOurHappiness pic.twitter.com/ODF7mTmWmW
— Dubai Police???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 4, 2019
Post Your Comments