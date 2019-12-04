DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Dubai airport releases list of items banned in luggage

Dec 4, 2019
The Dubai police has released a list of items which are banned to carry when flying from Dubai airports. The list includes 13 items. These items should not be put in your checked baggage.

1. Hoverboards or smart balance wheels
2. Chemicals
3. Large metallic items
4. Compressed gas cylinders
5. Car spare parts
6.Batteries
7. Flammable liquids
8. Power banks
9. Lithium batteries
10.Torch lights
11.Liquids in large quantities
12. E-Cigarettes
13. Large amount of gold, precious items and cash

