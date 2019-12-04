Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 : Here’s the full list of winners

Winners’ list of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019
There are some celebs that always make it to the list due to their correct choice of outfits almost every time. As expected, Alia Bhatt clinched the Most Stylish Star (Female) Award. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma won the Most Glamorous Star (Female) Award. Ayushmann Khurrana who made heads turn in his all-white cape-suit won the Most Stylish Star (Male) award. Here’s the entire list of the winners of the night.
Most Glamorous Star (Female)- Anushka Sharma
Most Glamorous Star (Male)- Varun Dhawan
Most Stylish Star (Male)- Ayushmann Khurrana
Most Stylish Star (Female)- Alia Bhatt
Trailblazer of Fashion- Karan Johar
Emerging Face of Fashion- Ananya Panday
Woman of Style and Substance- Dia Mirza
Fit and Fabulous- Kriti Sanon
Hotstepper of the Year (Female)- Kiara Advani
The Specialist- Manish Malhotra
Style Icon of the Year- Saif Ali Khan
