Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 : Here’s the full list of winners

Winners’ list of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019

There are some celebs that always make it to the list due to their correct choice of outfits almost every time. As expected, Alia Bhatt clinched the Most Stylish Star (Female) Award. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma won the Most Glamorous Star (Female) Award. Ayushmann Khurrana who made heads turn in his all-white cape-suit won the Most Stylish Star (Male) award. Here’s the entire list of the winners of the night.

Most Glamorous Star (Female)- Anushka Sharma

Most Glamorous Star (Male)- Varun Dhawan

Most Stylish Star (Male)- Ayushmann Khurrana

Most Stylish Star (Female)- Alia Bhatt

Trailblazer of Fashion- Karan Johar

Emerging Face of Fashion- Ananya Panday

Woman of Style and Substance- Dia Mirza

Fit and Fabulous- Kriti Sanon

Hotstepper of the Year (Female)- Kiara Advani

The Specialist- Manish Malhotra

Style Icon of the Year- Saif Ali Khan