Former England cricket team captain passes away

England cricket legend Bob Willis has died aged 70 after a short illness.

Fast bowler Willis played 90 and 64 One Day Internationals Tests for England between 1971 and 1984 – where he took 325 wickets at an average of 25.

Willis, who also played for Surrey and Warwickshire in the County Championship, was captain for the national team in 18 Tests.

His crowning moment was the 1981 Ashes series against Australia – as he claimed 43 scalps in the series including an incredible eight for 43 at Headingley to set up Ian Botham’s heroics.

Willis was particularly known for his trademark long run-up and distinctive action.