Fresh night trial of Prithvi-2 successfully conducted

Dec 4, 2019, 10:53 am IST
A fresh night trial of Prithvi-2 missile was successfully conducted. This was informed by the defence officials. The test trial was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Balasore in Odisha.

Prithvi-2 is the indigenously developed nuclear capable missile. Earlier in November 20 another night trial was conducted successfully.

Prithvi-2 is the surface to surface missile with a range of 350 km. The missile is capable of carrying 500-1000 kilograms of warheads and is powered by liquid propulsion twin engines.

Prithvi missile has been inducted into the armoury of defence forces in 2003. Prithvi is the first missile developed by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.

