Holidays for 2020 announced in UAE

The UAE cabinet has approved the revised list of holidays for 2019-2020. The holidays are applicable for both public sector and private sector. The public and private sector will get 14 days holidays in the 2020.

The list of holidays is as follows:

New Year: January 1

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 – Shawwal 3 ( 4 days holiday if Ramadan has 29 days, and 5 day holiday if ramadan has 30 days)

Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 (1 day)

Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12 (3 Days)

Islamic New YEar: August 23 (1 day)

Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): October 29 (1 day)

Commemoration Day; December 1 (1day)

National Day: December 2-3 (2 Days)