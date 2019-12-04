Hurriyat activists behind stone pelting in Kashmir : Govt

Organisations and activists which are part of the Hurriyat are behind stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the government said on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha that all essential services are functioning normally in Kashmir Valley. He also said that 5,161 persons were taken into preventive custody in the Valley since August 4, 2019, a day before abrogation of Article 370, that gave special status to Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two UTs.

In a written reply to a question regarding militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that “to prevent commission of offences involving breach of peace, activities prejudicial to the security of the State and maintenance of public order, 5,161 persons including political leaders/workers, stone pelters, over ground workers, separatists, etc. were taken into preventive custody in Kashmir Valley since August 4”.

Of these, “presently 609 persons are under preventive detentions which include 218 stone pelters. He noted that after August 5, 194 cases have been registered in Jammu and Kashmir for breach of peace”.

Commenting on the financing of militants and separatists, Reddy said that illegal money is being sent through hawala channels from across the border to finance terror related activities, stone pelting and attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.