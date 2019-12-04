Man arrested for harassing woman in metro train

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a 32-year-old woman and passing lewd comments in a metro train here, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday evening when the accused boarded a Garia-bound train from Belgachia station and sat beside the complainant, who was travelling with her husband, he said.

“Soon after taking a seat, specified for women travellers, beside the complainant, the accused tried to strike up a conversation with her. Simultaneously, he started pushing her and passing lewd comments. He also took photographs of the woman using his mobile phone and asked her to be his friend,” the officer said.

The couple screamed for help following which other passengers nabbed the accused and took him to the station master when the train stopped at Central Station, the senior officer said.

“Officers from Bowbazar Police Station rushed to the metro station after getting a call from metro rail authorities and took the accused to the police station before arresting him,” he said.