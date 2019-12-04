Viral video of herd of elephants crossing National Highway

News about elephants entering villages and farms that lie near forests is not rare and is reported many times. Elephants entering villages and destroying crops is not new thing. But now the jumbos are entering cities also.

A video shared by news agency ANI on its twitter handle is just rocking the internet. The video shows elephants crossing national highway in Coimbatore. The herd of elephants has entered the busy national highway at Narasimhanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore . The jumbos broke the median on the road to cross the NH.

See the video: