5-year-old child falls into 15-feet deep borewell: rescue operation underway

Yet again an incident of child falling to abandoned open borewell has been reported in the country. A 5-year-old child has been fell into a open borewell. The incident took place in Sirohi district in Rajasthan on Thursday morning.

The rescue operations is going on. The cry of child for help can heard from the 15 feet deep borewell. Oxygen cylinders are released into the borewell to help the child breathe. A water bottle has been also sent into the borewell using ropes.

The rescue team is making all attempts to save the child.