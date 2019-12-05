Actress Sunny Leone’s TikTok video goes viral : Watch Here

Actress Sunny Leone has shared a video on TikTok which has become talk of the town and has gone viral on the internet.

Sunny took to her TikTok account to share her childhood pictures in the TikTok video. While sharing the video, she wrote, “My journey from Karanjit Kaur to Sunny Leone …” The video was shared December 3 and it has received over three million likes and more than seven thousand comments.

Users are describing Sunny’s childhood picture as the most beautiful one. So far many celebrities have shared their journey from childhood to adulthood using pictures and videos with the hashtag ‘#MyJourney’ on TikTok.