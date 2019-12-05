As trapped with its calf, an elephant breaks wall to escape: See video

A video of a wild elephant breaking a wall to escape from a walled campus is becoming viral on the social media. The video clip shows the animal’s attempt to get out of the campus which is protected by walls and gate.

The video is shared by Vaibhav Singh, IFS on micro blogging website, Twitter. ” A mother and her calf after being trapped inside a walled campus situated in Rawasan-Sonanadi corridor, try to squeeze their way out”, Vaibhav Singh captioned the video.

The video shows the elephant and calf trying to get out of the campus. But the jumbo and her calf not able to go out through the gate or through the wall. Later as there is no way left the animal pushes the wall near the gate and falls it and the animals go out safely.