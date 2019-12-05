BJP state committee vice-president quits party

BJP Tamil Nadu state committee vice president B.T.Arasakumar quit party and he joined DMK on Thursday. Arasakumar joined DMK at the party headquarters in Chennai in the presence of DMK president M.K.Stalin.

Earlier Arasakumar ignited controversy by praising Stalin and hailing him as the future CM of the state. BJP asked to give an explanation on the remark.

” My self respect was damaged in the BJP. There are undisciplined people in the BJP. They use unparliamentary words.” said Arasakumar.

He also made it clear that DMK is his mother party and he has a good relation with Stalin and that is the reason why he joined DMK.