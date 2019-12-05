Bollywood actress Disha Patani reveals her ‘bedroom secret’: Check it out

Bollywood ‘hottie’ Disha patani has revealed her ‘ bedroom secret’. The actress who is endorsing the Portico New York collections ‘Just Us’ and ‘Mix Don’t Match’ has revelaed the secret during a photoshoot for the product.

” I am super elated to be part of the Portico New York family! making it a night to remember and celebrate every night like my first night with the ‘Just Us’ collection, my bedroom secret”, the actress said.

The last released film of Disha was ‘Bharat’. The actress is currently shooting for her new film ‘Radhe: The most wanted Bhai’ starring her Bharat co star Salman Khan. Her another film ‘Malang’ will be released 2020.