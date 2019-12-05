Digital streaming right of Vijay’s upcoming film bagged for a record price

The upcoming film of Thalapathi vijay has created a new record. The film is under shooting and even the title of the film is not fixed but yet the film’s digital streaming right was bagged by Amazon for a record price. Also the Kerala distribution right of the film was been acquired by Fortune Films for a record 6 crore rupees.This has been confirmed by film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

The film tentatively titled as ‘Thalapathy 64’ is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj whose recently released film ‘Kaithi’ has won both critical and audience acclaim. The director has assured that the film will be different from Vijay’s regular films.

The script of the film is written by Pon Parthiban who wrote Kaithi and Rathna Kumar director of Aadai.

The one of the biggest speciality of the film is that Vijay Sethupathi is playing the main antagonist in the film. The film has Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu,,Arjun Das and Gouri Krishnan playing crucial roles.

The film produced by Xavier Britto will be released in 2020.