Former Miss Pakistan dies in car crash

Zanib Naveed, a former beauty queen who was crowned Miss Pakistan World in 2012, died over the weekend after she was involved in a car crash.

Naveed, 32, was driving her 2018 Mercedes CL2 on Sunday afternoon in Prince George’s County when she struck a curb on Route 1’s curve and overturned her car into oncoming traffic, Maryland State Police confirmed in a press release.

Authorities said the Pomona, New York resident was ejected from her vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

No other vehicles or people were involved. Naveed was the only person inside her car when the crash occurred.

State Police also noted that a preliminary investigation determined that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the fatal crash, but the incident remains under investigation.