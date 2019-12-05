Govt makes helmets optional after complaints from angry citizens

The transport minister of Gujarat, R.C. Faldu has just announced that wearing a helmet while riding a two wheeler is ‘optional’ within city limits. Helmets will have to be worn by those using highways and village roads though. The helmet exemption only applies to municipal corporation and municipality limits. Meanwhile, here is the statement that the minister just made while announcing that helmet use for two wheeler riders was now optional on city roads, according to report.

According to the transport minister, people riding two wheelers within the cities don’t cover long distances. Meanwhile, Gujarat was one of the first states to heavily cut fines for various traffic offences under the new motor vehicles act after angry citizens protested the hefty fines. Gujarat was also the first state to exempt pillions riding two wheelers from wearing helmets.

According to the new motor vehicles act, both the rider and pillion must wear a helmet while traveling on a two wheeler. This is the global norm that is meant to protect the rider and pillion from life threatening head injuries that occur during two wheeler accidents. The head injury is the single biggest reason for two wheeler riders losing their lives in accidents, and also being rendered in a vegetative state after a major accident.