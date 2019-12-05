Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting on onion prices

As onion prices continue to rule high at above Rs 100/kg in most cities, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed progress made in the import of key kitchen staple to boost domestic supplies and check spiralling prices. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were among the ministers who attended the meeting. Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan missed the meeting. Officials cited health reasons behind Paswan’s absence from the meeting.

Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba, Advisor to Prime Minister P K Sinha and Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash Srivastava were also present in the meeting, the officials added. The home minister reviewed the progress made in the decisions taken in the last meeting with respect to facilitating speedy import of onion that would help improve availability and cool prices.

The consumer affairs secretary, who made a presentation on the onion price situation in the meeting, informed that state-run MMTC has contracted import of over 21,000 tonnes of onion from Egypt and Turkey and the shipments are expected to arrive by mid-January.