ISRO to launch RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign commercial satellites

The Indian Space Research Organization will launch RISAT-2BRI and 9 commercial satellites on December 11. The launching will be held at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The satellites will be launched by PSLV-C48.

The RISAT-2BRI is a Radar imaging earth observation satellite. It is the second satellite in the RISAT-2B series. It weighs around 628 kilos.

We are gearing up for the next launch !#RISAT2BR1 & 9 commercial satellites will be flown onboard #PSLVC48 at 1525 hrs IST on December 11, 2019 Read more at https://t.co/leKS6Fx6Bn pic.twitter.com/uiZZPYdAjG — ISRO (@isro) December 4, 2019

Apart from this the PSLV will also carry 9 customer satellites – one each from Israel, Italy, japan and six from USA. These international customer satellites are launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited.

This is the 50th mission of PSLV-C48. This will be the 75th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre and 37th launch from the First Launch pad. The launch will be at 3.25 am on December 11.