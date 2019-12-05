Karnataka By-election 2019 : Exit polls result out

According to major exit polls released following the by-elections Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) is predicted to win at least 8 to 12 of the 15 constituencies that will ensure Yediyurappa’s fate as chief minister.

As per the post-election survey conducted by C-Voter, the BJP will 8-12 seats, whereas, the Congress could bag 3-6 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular), will have to be satisfied with just 1 constituencies. Others or independents may also bag 1 constituency.

C-Voter Exit Poll

BJP- 9 to 12

Congress- 3 to 6

JD(S) – 1

Independents- 0

BTV Exit Poll

BJP-9

Congress- 3

JD(S) – 2

Independents- 1

Public TV Exit Poll

BJP- 8 to 10

Congress- 3 to 5

JD(S) – 1 to 2

Independents- 1

Digvijaya TV Exit Poll

BJP- 9 to 11

Congress- 2 to 4

JD(S) – 0 to 2

Independents-0 to 1

TV 5 Exit Poll

BJP- 9 to 11

Congress- 1 to 3

JD(S) – 1 to 2

Independents-0 to 1