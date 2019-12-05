Karnataka By-election 2019 : Exit polls result out

According to major exit polls released following the by-elections Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) is predicted to win at least 8 to 12 of the 15 constituencies that will ensure Yediyurappa’s fate as chief minister.
As per the post-election survey conducted by C-Voter, the BJP will 8-12 seats, whereas, the Congress could bag 3-6 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular), will have to be satisfied with just 1 constituencies. Others or independents may also bag 1 constituency.
C-Voter Exit Poll
BJP- 9 to 12
Congress- 3 to 6
JD(S) – 1
Independents- 0
BTV Exit Poll
BJP-9
Congress- 3
JD(S) – 2
Independents- 1
Public TV Exit Poll
BJP- 8 to 10
Congress- 3 to 5
JD(S) – 1 to 2
Independents- 1
Digvijaya TV Exit Poll
BJP- 9 to 11
Congress- 2 to 4
JD(S) – 0 to 2
Independents-0 to 1
TV 5 Exit Poll
BJP- 9 to 11
Congress- 1 to 3
JD(S) – 1 to 2
Independents-0 to 1
