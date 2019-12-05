Know more about Reliance Jio’s all-in-one plans: Details inside

Telecom and data providers in India Reliance Jio has launched new revised all-in-one plans for its customers. The new revised plans will come into effect from December 6, Friday.

” Further to its last statement dated 1st December 2019, Jio, the world’s largest mobile data operator, today announced the “NEW ALL-IN-ONE PLANS”. These plans will provide up to 300% more benefits to the Jio consumers, upholding the Jio promise of providing the best quality service at the lowest price globally”, said Reliance Jio in a statement.

Earlier all telecom service providers in the country had announced a hike in tariffs. Bharati Airtel, Vodafone-idea has increased their tariff’s from December 3.